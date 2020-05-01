DB: Mike Jordan, Hazelwood Central
DB: Mike Jordan, Hazelwood Central

Mike Jordan, DB, Hazelwood Central, 6-2, 180, sr.

Graduation year: 2012

Two-way standout as Hazelwood Central made three successive Class 6 title-game appearances. Finished with 46 tackles and eight interceptions as a senior. Caught 31 passes for 679 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver. Signed with Missouri Western State and played four years. Named MIAA freshman of the year in 2012 after redshirting in 2011. Signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Spent time with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans between 2017 and 2019. Waived by the Titans in August of 2019.

