DB: Ronnell Perkins, University City
0 comments

DB: Ronnell Perkins, University City

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2015

Two-way threat burst on the scene with 137 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore. Had 59 tackles and one interception his senior year and finished with 238 career tackles. Signed with Missouri. Named to the SEC all-freshmen team after redshirting his first season. Hamstring injury hampered him as a sophomore. Had 19 tackles and made only two interceptions of his career as a senior.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports