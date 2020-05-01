DB: Ronnell Perkins, University City

Graduation year: 2015
Two-way threat burst on the scene with 137 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore. Had 59 tackles and one interception his senior year and finished with 238 career tackles. Signed with Missouri. Named to the SEC all-freshmen team after redshirting his first season. Hamstring injury hampered him as a sophomore. Had 19 tackles and made only two interceptions of his career as a senior.
