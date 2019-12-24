The 5-foot-9 and 185-pound Muxo made 79 tackles and six interceptions. Caught 35 passes for 683 yards and seven touchdowns. A Class 4 all-state second-team selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
DB: Timmy Muxo, senior, St. Mary's
