DB: Tony Adams, SLUH

Graduation year: 2017
Tore his ACL in the fourth game of his senior season after making 15 tackles and three interceptions. Was dominant as a junior with 52 tackles and six interceptions. Made 44 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore. Signed with Illinois. Started all 13 games as a junior. Made four interceptions in his career for the Illini, including one that led to upset win over Wisconsin last fall.
