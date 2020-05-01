DB: Tony Adams, SLUH
0 comments

DB: Tony Adams, SLUH

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2017

Tore his ACL in the fourth game of his senior season after making 15 tackles and three interceptions. Was dominant as a junior with 52 tackles and six interceptions. Made 44 tackles and four interceptions as a sophomore. Signed with Illinois. Started all 13 games as a junior. Made four interceptions in his career for the Illini, including one that led to upset win over Wisconsin last fall.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports