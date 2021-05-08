 Skip to main content
DB: Tyler Hibler, senior, Trinity
Signed with Missouri. The 6-foot-1 and 198-pound Hibbler made a team-high 68 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks in five games. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media.

