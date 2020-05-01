Defensive player of the decade: Jason Meehan, LB, Webster Groves

Graduation year: 2011
A two-time All-Metro defensive player of the year selection, Meehan was the defensive catalyst as the Statesmen won the 2009 Class 5 state championship and finished as the runner-up in 2010. Finished his senior season with an area-best 177 tackles as well as 10 sacks and five interceptions. Signed with Northern Illinois and played all four years. Only defensive player to earn a letter as a freshman. Led Northern Illinois in sacks his junior and senior seasons. Attended law school at the University of Wisconsin. Currently a public defender in Milwaukee.
