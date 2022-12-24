Defensive player of the year: Marvin Burks Jr., senior, Cardinal Ritter

A 6-foot-3 and 195-pound two-way standout who was at his best at safety. Made 95 tackles and was the ringleader of defense that allowed eight points per game as it won the Class 3 state championship, the first in school history. Rushed for 1,717 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns at running back. Selected as Class 3 defensive player of the year by Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Missouri.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
