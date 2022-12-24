 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Defensive player of the year: Marvin Burks Jr., senior, Cardinal Ritter

A 6-foot-3 and 195-pound two-way standout who was at his best at safety. Made 95 tackles and was the ringleader of defense that allowed eight points per game as it won the Class 3 state championship, the first in school history. Rushed for 1,717 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns at running back. Selected as Class 3 defensive player of the year by Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Missouri.

