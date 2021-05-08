 Skip to main content
Defensive player of the year: Mekhi Wingo, senior, De Smet
Defensive player of the year: Mekhi Wingo, senior, De Smet

Mekhi Wingo, De Smet

Mekhi Wingo, De Smet football

Signed with Missouri. The 6-foot-1 and 270-pound defensive tackle made 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks in seven games and helped the Spartans to a Class 6 state runner-up finish. Class 6 defensive player of the year and a first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. A first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Media. The Metro Catholic Conference defensive player of the year as De Smet won second consecutive league crown.

