DL: AJ Epenesa, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2017

One of the best overall athletes of the decade, Epenesa made his biggest mark on the gridiron as he set the school record with 14 sacks and racked up 57 tackles as a senior. Blocked nine kicks. A two-time first-team All-Metro selection. Signed with Iowa and played three seasons. Named a first-team All-American by the Athletic as a junior. Finished his junior season with 11.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. Led the Big Ten in sacks. Selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

