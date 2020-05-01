DL: Armon Watts, CBC

Graduation year: 2014
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior when he had 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Had 57 tackles and four sacks as a junior. Signed with Arkansas. After redshirting as a freshman, played four years for the Razorbacks. Was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Played in seven games for the Vikings. Was placed on injured reserve on December 31, 2019.
