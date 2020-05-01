DL: Dewayne Hendrix, O’Fallon

Graduation year: 2014
First-team All-Metro selection as a senior with 60 tackles, nine tackles for loss and eight sacks. Racked up 65 tackles and four sacks as a junior. Signed with Tennessee then transferred to Pittsburgh. Played three years at Pitt. Signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL in 2020. Signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March of 2020.
