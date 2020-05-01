DL: Dewayne Hendrix, O’Fallon
0 comments

DL: Dewayne Hendrix, O’Fallon

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2014 

First-team All-Metro selection as a senior with 60 tackles, nine tackles for loss and eight sacks. Racked up 65 tackles and four sacks as a junior. Signed with Tennessee then transferred to Pittsburgh. Played three years at Pitt. Signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL in 2020. Signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March of 2020. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports