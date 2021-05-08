 Skip to main content
DL: Gabriel Rubio, senior, Lutheran St. Charles
Signed with Notre Dame. The 6-foot-6 and 305-pound Rubio made 49 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks in five games. A Class 2 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

