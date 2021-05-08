DL: Gabriel Rubio, senior, Lutheran St. Charles May 8, 2021 32 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gabriel Rubio, Lutheran St. Charles football Signed with Notre Dame. The 6-foot-6 and 305-pound Rubio made 49 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks in five games. A Class 2 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. 0 comments Tags Tackle Sack Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football first team defense 32 min ago