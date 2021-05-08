 Skip to main content
DL: Jamond Mathis, sophomore, Duchesne
The 6-foot-4 and 222-pound Mathis made 48 tackles and 15 sacks. Also rushed for 445 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. A Class 2 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media.

