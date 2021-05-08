DL: Jamond Mathis, sophomore, Duchesne May 8, 2021 33 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 6-foot-4 and 222-pound Mathis made 48 tackles and 15 sacks. Also rushed for 445 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. A Class 2 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media. 0 comments Tags Sack Tackle American Football Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football third team defense 33 min ago