DL: Jonathan Bonner, Parkway Central

Graduation year: 2014
The 2013 All-Metro defensive player of the year after he made 86 tackles, 26 for loss and 17 sacks to lead Parkway Central to a Class 5 runner-up finish. Had 64 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior. Signed with Notre Dame. Played four seasons after redshirting as a freshman. Signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent but was cut before the season. Signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad in December.
