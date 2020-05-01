DL: Jonathan Bonner, Parkway Central
DL: Jonathan Bonner, Parkway Central

Graduation year: 2014

The 2013 All-Metro defensive player of the year after he made 86 tackles, 26 for loss and 17 sacks to lead Parkway Central to a Class 5 runner-up finish. Had 64 tackles and 12 sacks as a junior. Signed with Notre Dame. Played four seasons after redshirting as a freshman. Signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent but was cut before the season. Signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad in December.

