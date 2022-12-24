 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DL: Keshawn Hayden, senior, East St. Louis

The 6-foot-3 and 230-pound Hayden made 91 tackles and 10 sacks for a Flyers defense that allowed 8.79 points per game on its way to the Class 6A state championship. Signed with Central Michigan.

