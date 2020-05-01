DL: Khalen Saunders, Parkway Central

Graduation year: 2014
Two-way standout made 85 tackles, eight for loss and three sacks at defensive tackle. Rolled to 934 combined rushing and receiving yards and 15 touchdowns at running back. Signed with Western Illinois where he was a two-time All-American and finished with 204 tackles and 18 sacks. Selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
