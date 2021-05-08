DL: Kobe McClendon, senior, St. Mary’s May 8, 2021 33 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Signed with Lindenwood. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound McClendon made 26 tackles with three tackles for loss and three sacks. A Class 3 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media. 0 comments Tags Tackle Missouri Football Coaches Association Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football third team defense 33 min ago