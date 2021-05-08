 Skip to main content
DL: Kobe McClendon, senior, St. Mary’s
DL: Kobe McClendon, senior, St. Mary's

Signed with Lindenwood. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound McClendon made 26 tackles with three tackles for loss and three sacks. A Class 3 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media.

