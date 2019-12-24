DL: Mekhi Wingo, junior, De Smet
A 6-foot-1 and 285-pound tackle, Wingo made 97 tackles and 15 sacks. Named the Class 6 defensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Metro Catholic Conference co-defensive player of the year. 

Sports