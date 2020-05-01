DL: Ronnie Perkins, Lutheran North

Graduation year: 2018
The 2017 All-Metro defensive player of the year, Perkins terrorized opponents with his combination of size and speed at 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds. Finished his senior season with 85 tackles and 15 sacks despite routine double teams. A three-time All-Metro selection. Signed with Oklahoma. Named a freshman All-American by ESPN. A second-team All-Big XII Selection as a sophomore after he finished with 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
