DL: Terrance Fuller, senior, Lutheran North May 8, 2021

Signed with Texas Southern. The 6-foot-3 and 220-pound Fuller made 47 tackles, eight tackles for loss and seven sacks in six games. A Class 3 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.