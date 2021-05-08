 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DL: Terrance Fuller, senior, Lutheran North
0 comments

DL: Terrance Fuller, senior, Lutheran North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Signed with Texas Southern. The 6-foot-3 and 220-pound Fuller made 47 tackles, eight tackles for loss and seven sacks in six games. A Class 3 second-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports