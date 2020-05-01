DL: Terry Beckner Jr., East St. Louis

Graduation year: 2015
The 2014 All-Metro defensive player of the year, Beckner dominated for the Flyers. Had 242 tackles and 11 sacks in his junior and senior seasons combined. Rated the No. 2 player in the nation as a senior. Signed with Missouri where he played four seasons, two of which were interrupted by significant knee injuries. Named a freshman All-American by multiple organizations. Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Cut by the Buccaneers from the practice squad in November.
