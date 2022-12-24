 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DL: Tyler Gant, senior, CBC

Tyler Gant, CBC

Tyler Gant, CBC football

The 6-foot-4 and 285-pound Gant had 57 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks as the Cadets won second consecutive Class 6 state title. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Northwestern.

