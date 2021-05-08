 Skip to main content
DL: Tyson Ford, junior, John Burroughs
The 6-foot-5 and 250-pound Ford made 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and three sacks in five games. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Verbally committed to Notre Dame.

