DL: Vincent Valentine, Edwardsville
  • 0
Vincent_Valentin-18698333

Vincent Valentine, Edwardsville football

Graduation year: 2011

Then a 6-foot-4 and 317-pound defensive tackle, Valentine was a two-time All-Metro first team selection and No. 1 in the Post-Dispatch Super 30. Finished his career with 97 total tackles. Signed with Nebraska and played three seasons after redshirting as a freshman. Drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Was part of New England’s Super Bowl LI victory in 2017. Missed the 2018 season due to injury. Waived by the Arizona Cardinals from their injured reserve in August 2019.

