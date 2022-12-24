K: Braden Warfel, senior, Summit

The 5-foot-10 and 165-pound Warfel converted 55 extra-point kicks, made four field goals, averaged 52.4 yards per kickoff and 31.4 yards per punt. A Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
