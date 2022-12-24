K: Josh Deal, senior, Francis Howell

The 6-foot and 205-pound Deal turned in one of the most remarkable seasons and careers by an area kicker. Made 93 extra-point kicks and four field goals. Averaged nearly 59 yards per kickoff and better than 31 yards per punt. Made 262 extra points and 17 field goals in his four varsity seasons. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
