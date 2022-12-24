 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
K: Josh Deal, senior, Francis Howell

The 6-foot and 205-pound Deal turned in one of the most remarkable seasons and careers by an area kicker. Made 93 extra-point kicks and four field goals. Averaged nearly 59 yards per kickoff and better than 31 yards per punt. Made 262 extra points and 17 field goals in his four varsity seasons. A Class 5 first-team all-state selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association.

