K: Logan Seibert, senior, Belleville West
K: Logan Seibert, senior, Belleville West

Logan Seibert, Belleville West football

Signed with Lindenwood. The 5-foot-10 and 185-pound Seibert is among the top-rated kickers in his class in the nation. Knocked in five field goals in six games this spring. Averaged 57.6 yards per kickoff and 37.8 yards per punt.

