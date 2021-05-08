K: Logan Seibert, senior, Belleville West May 8, 2021 32 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Logan Seibert, Belleville West football Signed with Lindenwood. The 5-foot-10 and 185-pound Seibert is among the top-rated kickers in his class in the nation. Knocked in five field goals in six games this spring. Averaged 57.6 yards per kickoff and 37.8 yards per punt. 0 comments Tags Logan Seibert Field Goal Sport American Football STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football first team utility and specialists 32 min ago