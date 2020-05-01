K/P: Austin Siebert, Belleville West

Graduation year: 2015
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection and the top kicker and punter from the area in the last decade. Knocked in 13 field goals and 37 extra points while consistently putting kickoffs out of the end zone as a senior. Also averaged nearly 45 yards per punt. Connected on 29 field goals in his career to make him fourth all-time in Illinois. Signed with Oklahoma. Leading scorer in FBS history with 499 career points. Ranks first among FBS kickers for career points and extra points made (310). Made a school record 162 consecutive extra points. His 41.7 yard average per punt is fifth best ever at Oklahoma. Selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
