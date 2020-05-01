K/P: Jack Fox, Ladue

Graduation year: 2015
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Fox hit 17 field goals and 49 extra points while also throwing for 1,886 yards and 18 touchdowns at quarterback. Averaged better than 55 yards on kickoffs and nearly 46 yards per punt. For his career, Fox connected on 24 field goals. Signed with Rice. Named the Conference USA special teams player of the year in 2018 as a senior. Averaged 45.5 yards per punt. Signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last May. Signed off the Chiefs practice squad by the Detroit Lions in December of 2019.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.