K/P: Tucker McCann, O’Fallon

Graduation year: 2016
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior and a second-team selection as a junior, McCann etched his name all over the Illinois record book in his three varsity seasons. He connected on a state-record 60-yard field goal as a junior. He’s fifth all-time in Illinois with 28 career field goals. Averaged better than 65 yards on kickoffs and nearly 45 yards on punts as a senior. Signed with Missouri. Finished second on the Tigers career scoring list with 358 points. Averaged more than 43 yards per punt as a senior. Signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.
