LB: AJ Chappelle, Hazelwood Central

Graduation year: 2011
A three-year starter at Hazelwood Central and a first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Chappelle had 125 tackles and two sacks as a senior. Made 344 tackles and 10 sacks in his career as Central won the 2008 and 2009 Class 6 state championships and finished as the runner up in 2010. Signed with Eastern Illinois and after redshirting transferred to Lindenwood. Played in all 43 games in his career at Lindenwood.
