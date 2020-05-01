LB: Antonio Doyle, Lutheran North

Graduation year: 2020
The 2019 All-Metro defensive player of the year finished his senior season with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks in 11 games after sitting the first four games of the season after transferring from Hazelwood West. Made 104 tackles in 12 games over two seasons at Hazelwood West. Selected for the All-American Bowl. Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 2 defensive player of the year. Signed with Texas A&M.
