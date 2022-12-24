 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LB: Antwon Hayden, senior, East St. Louis

The 6-foot-3 and 240-pound Hayden had 106 tackles, 10 sacks and one interception as leader of defense that allowed less than nine points per game on way to Class 6A state title. A Class 6A all-state selection by Illinois Football Coaches Association. Signed with Illinois.

