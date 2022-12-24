LB: Austin Romaine, senior, Hillsboro

The 6-foot-2 and 230-pound Romaine had 117 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Rushed for 1,171 yards and 19 touchdowns at running back. Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division player of the year. Class 4 first-team all-state by Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Kansas State.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today