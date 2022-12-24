 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LB: Austin Romaine, senior, Hillsboro

The 6-foot-2 and 230-pound Romaine had 117 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Rushed for 1,171 yards and 19 touchdowns at running back. Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division player of the year. Class 4 first-team all-state by Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with Kansas State.

