LB: Ayden Harris, sophomore, Lutheran St. Charles

The 5-foot-9 and 191-pound Harris had 175 tackles, four tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. Rushed for 773 yards and 12 touchdowns at running back.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today