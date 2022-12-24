 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LB: Brady Hultman, senior, Francis Howell

The 6-foot and 215-pound Hultman had 131 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. Also rushed for 1,274 yards and scored 24 touchdowns at running back. GAC South player of the year. Class 5 first-team all-state by Missouri Football Coaches Association.

