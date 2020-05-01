LB: Calvin Munson, Francis Howell

Graduation year: 2013
The 2012 All-Metro defensive player of the year, Munson made 193 tackles, nine sacks and three interceptions as a senior. Anchored Howell’s defense to its only Class 6 title-game appearance and helped establish its program identity. Drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 31st round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Signed with San Diego State and played all four years. Started 41 games between sophomore and senior seasons. Signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Was on the New England practice squad when it won Super Bowl LII in 2019. Signed with the Miami Dolphins in December of 2019.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.