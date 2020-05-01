LB: Courtland Dunlap, Hazelwood Central

Graduation year: 2011
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Dunlap played in three consecutive Class 6 championship games as Hazelwood Central won in 2008, 2009 and finished as the runner-up in 2010. Racked up an eye-popping 176 tackles and nine sacks as a senior. Named a two-time Class 6 defensive player of the year by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Signed with SIU Carbondale but never played a down after a redshirt freshman season. Transferred to Lindenwood and played three seasons.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.