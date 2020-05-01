LB: James Knight, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2017

The 2016 All-Metro defensive player of the year made 144 tackles, five sacks and three tackles for loss as he anchored a Flyers defense that only allowed 10 points per game and won the 2016 Class 7A state championship. Played five games of his junior season due to District 189 teachers strike. Signed with Illinois. Suffered season-ending injury in 2019 spring practice. 

