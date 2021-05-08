LB: Luke Picht, senior, Fort Zumwalt South May 8, 2021 33 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 6-foot-1 and 213-pound Picht made an area-high 150 total tackles to go along with 10 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. A Class 5 third-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. 0 comments Tags Total STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story All-Metro Football 2020-21 All-Metro football second team defense 33 min ago