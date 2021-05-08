 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LB: Luke Picht, senior, Fort Zumwalt South
0 comments

LB: Luke Picht, senior, Fort Zumwalt South

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 6-foot-1 and 213-pound Picht made an area-high 150 total tackles to go along with 10 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. A Class 5 third-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports