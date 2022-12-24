 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to McBride Homes for sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

LB: Nick Bova, senior, Troy Buchanan

  • 0

The 6-foot and 190-pound Bova made 106 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions at linebacker. Rushed for 373 yards, had 295 yards in returns and scored eight touchdowns. Class 6 second-team all-state by Missouri Football Coaches Association.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News