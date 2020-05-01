LB: Zac Rujawitz, Edwardsville
0 comments

LB: Zac Rujawitz, Edwardsville

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

Graduation year: 2015

Tabbed the All-Metro sophomore of the year and a two-time first-team All-Metro selection. Led the team in tackles as a sophomore, junior and senior. Finished his career with 269 career tackles. Signed with Drake and redshirted as a freshman. Sophomore season cut short due to injury. Appeared in 36 games, led the Bulldogs in tackles with 68 as a senior in 2019.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports