LB: Zac Rujawitz, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2015
Tabbed the All-Metro sophomore of the year and a two-time first-team All-Metro selection. Led the team in tackles as a sophomore, junior and senior. Finished his career with 269 career tackles. Signed with Drake and redshirted as a freshman. Sophomore season cut short due to injury. Appeared in 36 games, led the Bulldogs in tackles with 68 as a senior in 2019.
