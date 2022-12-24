 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newcomer of the year: Iose Epenesa, sophomore, Edwardsville

Iose Epenesa, Edwardsville

Iose Epenesa, Edwardsville football

The 6-foot-3 and 230-pound defensive end made his varsity debut last season but exploded in production this fall. Racked up 58 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks as the Tigers qualified for the playoffs for 11th consecutive season and reached the second round in the 8A tournament.

