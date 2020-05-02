Offensive player of the decade: Brett Gabbert, QB, CBC
Graduation year: 2019

Three-year varsity starter went 36-4, won Class 6 championships in 2017 and 2018. Named the 2017 All-Metro offensive player of the year. Threw for 8,874 yards, 103 touchdowns and was intercepted 11 times in his career. Completed 605 of 886 passes for a 68 percent completion rate. Named the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 6 offensive player of the year in 2018. Became the first true freshman to start a season opener at Miami (Ohio) in 2019. Named Mid-American Conference freshman of the year. 

