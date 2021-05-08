Offensive player of the year: Luther Burden III, junior, East St. Louis

The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound receiver caught 32 passes for 737 yards and scored eight touchdowns in five games this spring after transferring to East St. Louis, resulting in a Southwestern Conference championship. In the fall at Cardinal Ritter he caught 31 passes for 895 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns as Lions reached state semifinals. A Class 3 all-state first-team selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association and the Missouri Media. Verbally committed to Oklahoma.