Offensive player of the year: Miles McVay, senior, East St. Louis

The 6-foot-7 and 355-pound right tackle was a force unlike any in the area this season. A four-year starter helped the Flyers to three successive state title game appearances and two championships, including this season. Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A all-state selection; Under Armor All-America selection. Signed with Alabama.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
