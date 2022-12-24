 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Offensive player of the year: Miles McVay, senior, East St. Louis

The 6-foot-7 and 355-pound right tackle was a force unlike any in the area this season. A four-year starter helped the Flyers to three successive state title game appearances and two championships, including this season. Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A all-state selection; Under Armor All-America selection. Signed with Alabama.

