OL: Adam Badawan, senior, St. Mary’s

The 6-foot-1 and 290-pound Badawan was dominant at left guard, where he helped the Dragons rush for more than 3,600 yards, pass for more than 1,600 yards and score 71 touchdowns on way to second consecutive state title. Class 4 first-team all-state selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
