OL: Andy Bauer, De Smet

Graduation year: 2014

Arrived on the varsity as a freshman and dominated. Elite offensive line prospect was named the All-Metro sophomore of the year and then a first-team All-Metro selection as a junior. A two-time Class 6 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. The top-rated prospect in the state in 2013, missed entire senior season following hip surgery. Signed with Missouri but never played a down due to injury. Took a redshirt season a freshman then underwent hip surgery as a sophomore and retired from the sport.

Tags

