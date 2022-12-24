OL: Beau Brown, senior, CBC

The 6-foot-2 and 285-pound Brown was outstanding at guard, where he helped the Cadets put up more than 3,600 rushing yards, 2,800 yards passing and 89 touchdowns. A Class 6 first-team all-state selection by Missouri Football Coaches Association.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today