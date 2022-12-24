OL: Brandon Henderson, senior, East St. Louis

The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Henderson dominated at left tackle as the Flyers offense accumulated more than 5,600 combined passing and rushing yards and 82 touchdowns on way to Class 6A state title. Never played football prior to his freshman year. Signed with Illinois.
